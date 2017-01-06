Weather

Brace yourself: Several more inches of snow possible in Boise Saturday, Sunday

Statesman Staff

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Boise area through Sunday.

From 3 to 6 inches of snow is possible starting Saturday afternoon and lasting into the evening. Several more inches of snow are possible Sunday, according to Les Colin, a meteorologist with the NWS.

The NWS expects the temperature to drop to minus-4 degrees Friday night before warming to a high of 20 degrees on Saturday. Sunday high should be 31 degrees.

Road and other information

▪ Boise mayor declares state of emergency due to snow, potential flooding.

▪ Analysis: Buy more plows? Put private contractors on retainer? What’s ACHD’s best snow policy?

▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.

▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.

Boise Airport

Check here to see your flight’s status.

Weather

