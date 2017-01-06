Brace yourself: Several more inches of snow possible in Boise Saturday, Sunday

0:18 No plow? No problem. Use a table Pause

0:41 Boise icicles growing taller than people this winter

2:48 Take a ride on an ACHD snow plow

3:33 Boise breaks snow depth record

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

1:28 Sheriff: multiple people have died in shooting at Fort Lauderdale airport

2:31 Wounded Boise police officer heads to Denver

1:14 Idaho QB Matt Linehan apologizes for postgame comments directed at President Staben

7:25 What gave Idahoans with disabilities the right to choose where they live?