Brace yourself: Several more inches of snow possible in Boise Saturday, Sunday

The difference between all-season tires, snow tires and all-terrain tires is explained by Bill Coleman, owner of Tim's Tire Center in Olathe, Kansas. And he cautions that none are going to be much help in ice.
Keith Myers
Kansas City Star
Neighbors of the Cedar Crossing subdivision in Caldwell towed a 40,000-pound semi out of the snow and ice using a Ford pickup.
Video courtesy Angie Nelson, editing by Rachel Roberts
Jennifer Holley, program officer at Idaho Humanities Council, has watched the icicle outside her Downtown Boise office grow to about 6.5 feet. (Video by Katy Moeller)
kmoeller@idahostatesman.com
"Procrastination pays off in a light show!" wrote Deborah Glasscock.
Ciecy Swenson of Mountain Home added food coloring to her icicles for this colorful display.
“From our backyard icicle to our from yard urban snow cave, we've been having a blast with this weather!” wrote Casey Lea and Eric Ebright, who live in Northwest Boise. “Making the best of it & staying warm!”
“Landscape photography has become a hobby of mine,” wrote Wendy Peppersack of Boise. “I love capturing the beauty that nature has to offer. Although freezing, there's something so peaceful about winter and the beauty just seems to shine through.”
Deborah Glasscock measured snow with a ruler, but also with a Saint Bernard.
Casey Lea sent this photo of icicles at Split Rail Winery in Garden City.
Cindy Myers took this photo in her Northwest Boise backyard Wednesday.
Sandy Kroo’s dog, Motley Kroo, “checking out the winter scenery.”
Barbara Wilson sent in these Thursday photos of the Youth Lodge in Payette’s Kiwanis Park.
Barbara Wilson sent in these Thursday photos of the Youth Lodge in Payette’s Kiwanis Park.
Barbara Wilson sent in these Thursday photos of the Youth Lodge in Payette’s Kiwanis Park.
Jorge Meda of Meridian took this photo of his son, Nick.
“Landscape photography has become a hobby of mine,” wrote Wendy Peppersack of Boise. “I love capturing the beauty that nature has to offer. Although freezing, there's something so peaceful about winter and the beauty just seems to shine through.”
“Landscape photography has become a hobby of mine,” wrote Wendy Peppersack of Boise. “I love capturing the beauty that nature has to offer. Although freezing, there's something so peaceful about winter and the beauty just seems to shine through.”
“Landscape photography has become a hobby of mine,” wrote Wendy Peppersack of Boise. “I love capturing the beauty that nature has to offer. Although freezing, there's something so peaceful about winter and the beauty just seems to shine through.”
Vince Corvaia said these icicles at his Boise home are at least 8 feet long.
“From our backyard icicle to our from yard urban snow cave, we've been having a blast with this weather!” wrote Casey Lea and Eric Ebright, who live in Northwest Boise. “Making the best of it & staying warm!”
“From our backyard icicle to our from yard urban snow cave, we've been having a blast with this weather!” wrote Casey Lea and Eric Ebright, who live in Northwest Boise. “Making the best of it & staying warm!”
“From our backyard icicle to our from yard urban snow cave, we've been having a blast with this weather!” wrote Casey Lea and Eric Ebright, who live in Northwest Boise. “Making the best of it & staying warm!”
“From our backyard icicle to our from yard urban snow cave, we've been having a blast with this weather!” wrote Casey Lea and Eric Ebright, who live in Northwest Boise. “Making the best of it & staying warm!”
Comments