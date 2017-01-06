Rainbow icicles & snow caves: Statesman readers make the most of Boise snow

“Procrastination pays off in a light show!” wrote Deborah Glasscock.
Ciecy Swenson of Mountain Home added food coloring to her icicles for this colorful display.
“From our backyard icicle to our from yard urban snow cave, we've been having a blast with this weather!” wrote Casey Lea and Eric Ebright, who live in Northwest Boise. “Making the best of it & staying warm!”
“Landscape photography has become a hobby of mine,” wrote Wendy Peppersack of Boise. “I love capturing the beauty that nature has to offer. Although freezing, there's something so peaceful about winter and the beauty just seems to shine through.”
Picasa
Deborah Glasscock measured snow with a ruler, but also with a Saint Bernard.
Casey Lea sent this photo of icicles at Split Rail Winery in Garden City.
Cindy Myers took this photo in her Northwest Boise backyard Wednesday.
Tori Parks poses with icicles in Emmett.
Sandy Kroo’s dog, Motley Kroo, “checking out the winter scenery” in Nampa.
Barbara Wilson sent in these Thursday photos of the Youth Lodge in Payette’s Kiwanis Park.
Barbara Wilson sent in these Thursday photos of the Youth Lodge in Payette’s Kiwanis Park.
Barbara Wilson sent in these Thursday photos of the Youth Lodge in Payette’s Kiwanis Park.
Jorge Meda of Meridian took this photo of his son, Nick.
Picasa
Picasa
Picasa
Vince Corvaia said these icicles at his Boise home are at least 8 feet long.
Some people build snowmen. We build angel ice castles," North End resident L'Tanya Self said about this icicle artwork her family created at 9th and Hays.
L’Tanya Self
Chuck and Charlise Self pose with their North Boise "angel ice castle."
L’Tanya Self
Joanne Klein of Boise took this shot of an "exotic blue snow flamingo" enjoying the weather.
Vonni Domme took this photo of the sun rising Friday in Wilder.
Icicles hanging from the roof of Mark Dunham’s home in Boise capture the glow from his Christmas lights.
Ethan Dunham, who attends Sacred Heart in Boise, found icicles nearly as tall as he is.
This is the view from Erin Garrard’s office window on Main Street in Boise. “I’m starting to feel a little claustrophobic,” Garrard said.
Grant Turley sent in this photo of possible ice dams at his home.
Barbara Wilson sent in this photo Friday of the Chase House, which was built in 1893, in Payette.
Huge icicles hang from First Christian Church in Payette. Barbara Wilson, who provided the photo, said the church was built in 1912.
This was the view from Angela Jones’ bathroom window in Boise.
Going in and out the front door at Rachelle Hassel’s house in Boise could be a little risky.
Icicles have taken over a bush in Rachelle Hassel’s yard in Boise.
Heather Chavez of Nampa can hardly see out her bedroom window.
Owner Michael Westfall says Draco is loving the snow in Nampa.
Morgyn Rogers and Hanna Barkman snapped this photo outside the backdoor at Assisting Angels Home Care in Boise.
Melinda McGoldrick took this picture of her husband, Ryan McGoldrick, holding an icicle that broke off their roof on Thursday morning. For reference, Melinda says her husband is 6-foot-2, and the icicle is at least 4 feet long.
The icicles hanging from Patricia McDermott’s townhome in Boise look stunning against the blue sky.
The pine tree in Chelsea Chambers’ back yard in Boise is weighed down by icicles.
Andy Boyles sent in this photo of an Idaho Statesman newspaper box on Grand Forest Road in Boise.
Joe Vasquez took this photo of icicles outside his front door while it was snowing Jan. 3 in Boise.
Sara Tarazi of Eagle got out a measuring tape for these icicles in her back yard. They’re 6 feet long.
Dawn Hysell said she was hoping to melt some of the ice on her roof in Boise’s North End with her Christmas lights.
Kammie Tampas took this photo outside her work Thursday in Boise.
Lisa Birt’s children took advantage of a third snow day Friday in Boise.
Icicles hang from a tree in Jinny Thurber’s yard in Boise.
Icicles obstruct the view out a window at Jinny Thurber’s home in Boise.
Carrie Plouff of Boise captured snow slowly creeping off a roof in Stanley.
Kelly Scott Jensen snapped this photo during a lunch break Friday in Eagle.
Deer came through Shantel Patchett’s property Friday on Liberty Road in Sweet.
Shantel Patchett’s property on Liberty Road in Sweet is a winder wonderland.
The view from a window in Leslie Keeney’s house in Boise earlier this week.