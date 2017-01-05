No plow? No problem. Use a table

Above-average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. Some areas will see below-average temperatures.
Listen to the NOAA weather forecast for Whatcom County as high winds and rain slam the area this weekend. Meteorologists still expected rain and wind gusts as high as 30 mph throughout Sunday across the Northwest, but conditions were not expected to be as bad as predicted.
This video from the Montana Highway Patrol shows dash-cam footage of a series of crashes that occurred during a blizzard on Dec. 28, 2014 near Missoula. It was released to the public to encourage drivers use caution and slow down.
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provide possibilities and probabilities associated with the potential impact of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño on Calif., the western U.S. and the country in general during the upcoming winter season. This El Niño is considered the strongest since 1997-98.