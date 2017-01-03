Valley drivers, brace for heavy snow overnight and Wednesday

Roads in the Treasure Valley and beyond are likely to be snowy and slick overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday, according the National Weather Service.
A warm front from the Pacific will push moisture into Southeast Oregon and Southwest Idaho, bringing heavy snow, the Weather Service reports. Two to 5 inches of new snow are expected in the valley.
A winter weather advisory will kick in at 2 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 11 a.m., the weather service reported early Tuesday.
And on Monday the weather service issued a winter storm watch for the same time period in the area falling south and east of the Treasure Valley, covering most of Owyhee County in Idaho’s southwest corner, as well as the southern portion of Twin Falls County. According to the NWS, there’s potential for 5 to 10 inches of snow to accumulate, with a chance for “significant” snow, sleet or ice accumulations on roadways.
Snow is expected to be particularly heavy near the Nevada border, with fewer inches of snow falling in northeast Oregon and the west-central Idaho mountains.
