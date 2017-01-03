Weather

January 3, 2017 6:42 AM

Valley drivers, brace for heavy snow overnight and Wednesday

By Kristin Rodine

krodine@idahostatesman.com

Roads in the Treasure Valley and beyond are likely to be snowy and slick overnight Tuesday and throughout Wednesday, according the National Weather Service.

A warm front from the Pacific will push moisture into Southeast Oregon and Southwest Idaho, bringing heavy snow, the Weather Service reports. Two to 5 inches of new snow are expected in the valley.

A winter weather advisory will kick in at 2 a.m. Wednesday and continue until 11 a.m., the weather service reported early Tuesday.

What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the U.S.

Above-average temperatures are expected this winter in the southern part of the United States, the Rockies and Hawaii as well as western and northern Alaska and northern New England. Some areas will see below-average temperatures.

Provided by Climate.gov
 

 

And on Monday the weather service issued a winter storm watch for the same time period in the area falling south and east of the Treasure Valley, covering most of Owyhee County in Idaho’s southwest corner, as well as the southern portion of Twin Falls County. According to the NWS, there’s potential for 5 to 10 inches of snow to accumulate, with a chance for “significant” snow, sleet or ice accumulations on roadways.

Snow is expected to be particularly heavy near the Nevada border, with fewer inches of snow falling in northeast Oregon and the west-central Idaho mountains.

Here's how to stay safe around a snow plow this winter

Winter driving conditions are tough for anyone, especially snow plow drivers. The Idaho Transportation Department has these tips for coexisting with snow plows while you're on the road this winter.

Provided by ITD
 

 

Related content

Weather

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos