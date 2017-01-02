Winter storm watch issued for Owyhee County, eastern Oregon

The National Weather Service on Monday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho that begins on Tuesday evening.
❄WINTER STORM WATCH for eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho beginning Tuesday evening. Details: https://t.co/w0qPPZUTKx #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/TkgjXUPNil— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) January 2, 2017
The watch area falls south and east of the Treasure Valley, covering most of Owyhee County in Idaho’s southwest corner, as well as the southern portion of Twin Falls County. It’s in effect between Tuesday night and Wednesday evening, as heavy snowfall is expected in the Owyhee mountains.
According to the NWS, there’s potential for 5 to 10 inches of snow to accumulate, with a chance for “significant” snow, sleet or ice accumulations on roadways.
Snow is expected to be particularly heavy near the Nevada border, with fewer inches of snow falling in northeast Oregon and the west-central Idaho mountains.
