December 27, 2016 7:22 AM

Snow in the forecast Tuesday, but dry days ahead

By Erin Fenner

The Boise area is expected to get snow on-and-off throughtout Tuesday and National Weather Service meteorologist Bill Wojcik said drivers ought to exercise caution on their commute because roads could still be slick.

About an inch of snow is expected to accumulate in Boise throughout the morning, with more snow accumulating out in Canyon County, Wojcik said.

“(Snow) should continue to spread into the valley for the next few hours anyway,” he said.

There are winter weather advisories in Boise County and areas north of Boise, but Boise managed to be out of the way of the more intense end of the storm, he said.

But, “that doesn’t negate the potential for slick roads (in Boise),” he said. So drivers should still take it slow because snow will be making roads slick.

Tuesday’s high temperature is predicted to be 29 degrees with a predicted low of 19 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are predicted to be dry and cold. Wednesday will see a predicted high of 29 with a low of 13, and Thursday’s high is expected to be 28 with a low of 15.

The next snowstorm is predicted for Friday evening, Wojcik said.

