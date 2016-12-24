A white Christmas Eve: Playing in the snow

Chloe Archuleta, 10, and her mom, Ericka Archuleta, play in the snow at Simplot Hill on Christmas Eve. That there is snow on Christmas Eve? “Super-duper awesome,” says Chloe.
Katherine Jones
Kids and adults alike (and a dog or two) revel in a white Christmas Eve at Simplot Hill.
Kids and adults alike revel in a white Christmas Eve at Simplot Hill.
Choloe Archuleta, 10, gets a face-full of snow zipping down Simplot Hill. “Super-fast and slippery,” she pronounces. And snow on Christmas Eve? “Super-duper awesome.”
“Really excited,” says Ryan Vestal, 9. “I wanted a white Christmas.” She revels in a white Christmas Eve, sledding and playing (and eating) in the snow at Simplot Hill. Ryan confesses a hope for more snow for Christmas Day itself.
Goldie Moran, 8, grabs her brother, Hal Moran, 5, and her dad, Andrew Moran, as they hit the run-out on Simplot Hill. “We woke up, saw the snow,” says Andrew. “We said, you can’t not make this a snow day.”
“We went really fast,” says Alli Tuszynski, although her daughter, Shea Gillis, 4, wasn’t so certain about the face-shots. They usually sled near the Crane Creek golf course, but decided to try the steeper slopes of Simplot Hill. “Oh, my gosh,” says Tuszynski. “That was funny, wasn’t it, Shea?”
“We’re very excited to have snow on Christmas Eve,” says Heidi Martin as she and her kids sled at Simplot Hill. “There’s something magical about snow on Christmas.” Kadence Martin, 7, hangs on back, and Silas Martin, 4, hides from the spindrift. “One more time,” says Silas at the bottom.
Hal Moran, 5, and his dad, Andrew Moran, go for speed on Simplot Hill. “We woke up, saw the snow,” says Andrew. “We said, you can’t not make this a snow day.”
“I’m Rudolph,” says Hal Moran, 5, strategically placing snow on his nose to guide him. Kids and adults alike revel in a white Christmas Eve at Simplot Hill.
Boise got more than seven inches of snow in this recent nearly White Christmas storm.
