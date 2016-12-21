Fog sets in over the Treasure Valley, could return this evening

A dense fog advisory was in effect across the Treasure Valley until 8 a.m. Wednesday, with visibility less than a quarter mile in some areas, according to Aviva Braun, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
“We have this area of dense fog sloshing around in the Treasure Valley. It was in Downtown Boise but it kind of sloshed west of us,” she said at about 7 a.m. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it sloshed back (to Boise).”
The fog lifted with sunrise, but could set in again in the evening, she said.
Besides reducing visibility fog can make roads slick, so drivers should use caution on the commute to work.
There’s no predicted precipitation Wednesday. It’s expected to be clear and chilly with a predicted high temperature of 24 degrees and a low of 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Fog in most valley locations this morning w areas of dense fog in Id's Treasure Valley. Use caution while driving. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/iudwpbRFcg— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) December 21, 2016
