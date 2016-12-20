Treasure Valley morning commute could be clear, afternoon still expected to be slick

Treasure Valley morning commuters may have dodged the worst part of the winter storm the National Weather Service predicted, according to NWS meteorologist Josh Smith.
“They’re not going to see anything,” Smith said. “The only places they’re going to have issues is in Ontario.”
A winter weather advisory is expected to last until 5 p.m. Tuesday due to the mixed precipitation predicted in the area.
Precipitation is expected to move in over the valley around 11 a.m. and will be a combination of snow, sleet and freezing rain. That is predicted to last until about 4 p.m., Smith said.
“The evening commute will be much more treacherous than the morning commute,” he said. “The highways will be mostly clear, but once you get off on the side streets,” drivers may get into slushier conditions.
Drivers should still proceed with caution and give themselves plenty of time on their trip to work or home. The Treasure Valley could get about 2 inches of snow in some areas, and Boise may just get more than an inch.
The high Tuesday is predicted to be 30 degrees with a low of 16 degrees.
Erin Fenner
