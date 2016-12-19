Tuesday’s commute could be hazardous for Treasure Valley drivers

Treasure Valley drivers will want to take extra time on their commute Tuesday morning as freezing rain is predicted, said Les Colin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Snow will start Monday afternoon, but shouldn’t have much of an impact on road conditions until Monday night when it starts getting heavier, Colin said.
Starting at 11 p.m. the Boise area will be under a winter weather advisory for heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain.
“It's probably going to be a mix with freezing rain and sleet and that could be pretty unpleasant on the morning commute,” Colin said. “Make certain you allow enough time to travel because freezing rain is the worst condition to drive on.”
Wind isn't expected to be an issue, and visibility should be somewhat typical, but the roads are expected to be very slick. The temperatures will be climbing, but not enough to thaw the ice and ease conditions, Colin said.
The high Monday is predicted to be 24 degrees, and the high Tuesday is expected to climb up to 33 degrees, with a predicted low of 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
About a foot of snow is expected in Bogus Basin area during that advisory, Colin said.
