Treasure Valley roads could be slick; some schools canceled Friday

The snow that began falling about 1 a.m. Friday will make for a slick and snowy morning commute.
Boise got about 1.5 inches of snow overnight and could get up to 2 inches by the time the latest storm tapers off, according to Katy Branham, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Boise. The NWS has issued winter weather advisory until 11 a.m.
“Most of the snow will fall before and during the morning commute,” Branham said.
West Ada schools will be in session today, according to a release from the district, but some schools in the Valley, including Nampa and Caldwell, have closed. See the full list below.
The Treasure Valley will see some of the coldest temperatures of the year Friday night as cold air settles over Southwest Idaho, Branham said. Temperatures will drop to between 2 and 5 degrees Friday night. Parts of the Valley could be below zero. But it could be worse: Temperatures in parts of the Central Mountains could flirt with temperatures near minus-30 degrees.
Here is the latest information on school, road and other closures in the Treasure Valley. [Updated at 6:24 a.m.]
Schools
▪ Bruneau-Grand View
▪ Caldwell
▪ Gem Prep
▪ Kuna
▪ Falcon Ridge Charter
▪ Legacy Charter
▪ Liberty Charter
▪ Middleton
▪ Nampa
▪ Vallivue
▪ Victory Charter
▪ Vision Charter
▪ Wilder
Report a school closure at 208-377-6227 or newsroom@idahostatesman.com.
Roads
▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Boise Airport
Flights were coming and going on schedule at 5:30 a.m. Friday. Check here to see your flight’s status.
