It could be a stormy, snowy day in the Treasure Valley

A winter weather advisory is going into effect Wednesday morning and will last until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Up to 3 inches of snow could accumulate across the Treasure Valley, with most snow sticking north of Boise and in Nampa. Boise is expected to get about 2 inches, said Katy Branham, meteorologist for NWS.
Winds could get gusty throughout the day and reduce visibility as well, so drivers ought to be very careful. During the day, winds will mostly be mild, between 8 and 12 mph, but we could get gusts of up to 20 and 25 mph in the late afternoon, she said.
“I would say probably through that afternoon commute that wind could reduce visibility on the interstate,” she said.
It’ll be slick, cold and snowy all day, so commuters should take their time.
“They’re going to want to give themselves extra travel time throughout the day,” Branham said.
The wind will bring in higher temperatures and the snow is predicted to turn to rain in the valley. There’s a chance for freezing rain, but it’s not expected to be as slick as the last freezing rain event, she said.
The mountains are going to get dumped on with 5 to 10 inches expected to fall. Peaks could get up to a foot of snow, she said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
