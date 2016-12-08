Numerous slide-offs and crashes as snow falls in Treasure Valley; some after-school activities canceled

About 2 inches is expected to fall on Boise by Thursday evening, according to Elizabeth Padian, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Snowfall that began in the late-morning was causing slide-offs and crashes on Interstate 84 by mid-afternoon. The interstate appears to be especially slick between Orchard Street in Boise to Mountain Home, an Idaho State Police dispatcher said.
“It’s looking like people are finally slowing down,” a dispatcher said at about 3:15 p.m.
School activity cancellations around the Treasure Valley began coming in mid-afternoon. Here’s the list so far:
▪ All after-school activities in the Nampa School District are canceled.
▪ All after-school activites in the Kuna School District are canceled.
▪ All College of Western Idaho classes and office buildings will close at 4 p.m. Thursday due to poor weather. Buildings will remain open until 5:30 p.m. Classes are expected to resume and offices will open tomorrow morning.
The Boise School District is leaving activity schedules to the discretion of school principals. Get information about that here.
Snow has canceled basketball games throughout the Treasure Valley. Read the full list of cancellations here.
Flurries in the Boise area began at about 10:30 a.m., and it really picked up about noon. An estimated half inch fell at the Boise Airport by 2:30 p.m.
“That snow will be falling for the evening commute so that will be an issue for travelers,” Padian said.
She said the snow is sticking on Interstate 84 and area roadways. Motorists should take extra care this afternoon and evening.
A crash just before 2 p.m. on westbound Interstate 84, just west of the Flying Wye, was slowing traffic about 20 minutes later.
At 2:39 p.m. a single-car rollover crash was reported on eastbound Interstate 84 east of Boise, between the Blacks Creek rest area and the truck scales, according to Idaho State Police. The car ended up in the median.
The Boise area is under a winter weather advisory until 10 p.m. Thursday.
Wind shouldn’t kick up too much, but the density of the snow storm could bring down visibility in parts of the Treasure Valley. At the Boise Airport, visibilty was at 1 mile early Thursday afternoon and could go down throughout the day, Padian said.
Late Thursday night, the storm may shift into a combination of rain and snow. By mid-morning Friday, it may just be rain, she said.
Both Thursday’s high and low are expected to be close to 30 degrees. Friday could get warmer with a predicted high around 40 and a low around 35 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Be a citizen scientist & report what you see w/ #mPING app. #idwx #orwx #wawx https://t.co/jpw7bRzvEC pic.twitter.com/6M1YmqTwv1— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) December 8, 2016
