Thursday commuters should expect dry morning, snowy evening

Valley snow is expected to revisit the Boise area Thursday, but this time it will complicate the evening commute, not the morning rush hour problems seen Tuesday, the National Weather Service reports.
Thursday morning will be cold and dry, with an overnight low of 18 degrees, meteorologist Josh Smith said. But by noon, a weather system is expected to move in, bringing between 1 and 3 inches by about 6 p.m., Smith said.
"Temperatures will rise above freezing by the end of the day," bringing rainfall Thursday evening and again Friday afternoon and evening, when temperatures in the 40s are expected, Smith said.
Morning snowfall Tuesday caused a flurry of slide-offs and crashes in the Valley, most on Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Meridian.
