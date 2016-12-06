Multiple crashes on I-84 as snow falls across the Treasure Valley

Treasure Valley residents saw snow showers Tuesday morning, but it’s not predicted to stick through the end of the day, according to Joel Tannenholz, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“It's been very light (snow),” he said at around 7 a.m. “In fact our equipment at the airport doesn't see it yet”
Idaho State Police is responding to 13 crashes on Interstate 84 between Caldwell and Meridian, said ISP Sgt. Matt Smith.
Two of those crashes involved injuries, but those injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. There were several more slide-offs that were not included in the crash count, Smith said.
“It’s busy and it’s still ongoing,” Smith said.
The high temperature predicted for Tuesday is 31 degrees, with a low of 14 degrees.
The snow could continue sporadically throughout the day, he said.
“There will be other batches of snow coming in during the day but nothing accumulating,” he said. “You have to wait for Thursday night for that.”
Late Wednesday night snow is predicted for all elevations in the area. Then it could snow through the day Thursday. Bogus Basin could get some ski-season snow that day, with about 4 to 6 inches of snow predicted. Boise could get up to 2 inches of snow before Friday morning, but that could turn to freezing rain during the day.
Wednesday could see a high of 29 degrees with a low of 19 degrees. Then it could start warming up with a predicted high in the mid-30s Thursday, and an expected high in the mid-40s Friday.
