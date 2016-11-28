Winter driving conditions coming to southern Idaho

The Boise area saw a dusting of snow overnight, according to Bill Wojcik, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
Treasure Valley residents likely woke up to cold rain Monday, but snow briefly fell over the area and it’s sticking in higher elevations along highways 21 and 55. Those roadways are expected to be slushy in spots, Wojcik said.
McCall saw snow stick: About 3 inches have fallen since Sunday night. Bogus Basin also saw about 3 inches fall within the last day and the ski resort has an estimated 5 inches of snow at their base, according to the Bogus Basin snow report.
Drivers ought to take it slow on their commute, not just because of the rain and potentially slushy conditions, but because of the wind. Elmore County will be under a wind advisory Monday with 25 to 35 mph wind gusts predicted. Boise will see some of that gustiness to a lesser extent with 20 to 30 mph wind gusts, Wojcik said.
Tuesday is predicted to be dry with a predicted high of 40 degrees and a low of 27 degrees. On Wednesday another winter weather system is predicted so residents may see another dusting of snow, Wojcik said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
