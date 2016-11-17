Boise’s longest stretch of above-freezing days ends

The Treasure Valley ended its longest streak of above-freezing days early Thursday morning, when the low temperature hit 27 degrees, according to Les Colin, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
“We were averaging about 9 degrees above normal for the first half of November,” Colin said.
The last below-freezing day in 2016 in the Treasure Valley was March 27, when the low was 28 degrees. That means we’ve seen a stretch of 233 days above 32 degrees, he said.
The last long stretch was in 2014, when the Treasure Valley went 231 days without a freezing day. Before that, NWS records show the longest stretch was in 1904 when residents went 211 days without a freezing temperature.
Temperatures early Friday could drop below freezing again, but after that NWS expects them to rise for a few days. Highs Friday through Tuesday are predicted to be in the mid- to lower 50s. Expected lows range from right around freezing Friday night to the upper 30s on Sunday night.
With the incoming warm air, Friday could be windy. Gusts could get up to 30 mph in the valley, or up to 40 mph near Mountain Home, Colin said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
