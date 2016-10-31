Halloween expected to be dry for trick-or-treaters, rainy for revelers

If there is any rain in the Treasure Valley before 9 p.m. Monday, it will only be a sprinkle, but a storm system could bring more showers late Monday night, said Jeanne Allen, meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
There’s a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight and the low temperature is predicted to be about 46 degrees, so people out enjoying Halloween festivities should prepare for cold and wet weather. Trick-or-treaters can probably get away with just bundling up and wearing a warm jacket since the storm isn’t predicted to be over the Treasure Valley by 9 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be between 53 and 56 degrees in the Treasure Valley between 6 and 9 p.m., she said.
The rain is expected to last through Tuesday morning, but then Boise residents can expect a dry and warming week. Temperatures will be slightly above normal from Tuesday through Friday since high temperatures are predicted to be in the high 50s and low 60s. The normal high for this time of year tends to be around 56 degrees. Lows are predicted to be in the low 40s, Allen said.
Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner
