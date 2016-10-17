Weather

October 17, 2016 12:52 PM

Bogus sees first snowfall of the season

By Erin Fenner

The base of Bogus Basin was blanketed in about an inch of snow Monday, said Brad Wilson, general manager for the ski resort.

Rain showers soaked the ground of Bogus Basin, and froze overnight, providing prime conditions for snow sticking, Wilson said.

“We could pick up to 3 to 5 (more) inches,” he said. “That’s not going to get us open, but it’s a great start.”

Generally Wilson wants the resort to be open by the holidays, but with the current forecast and the look-ahead forecast predicting snowy, cold weather, “It looks like we'll be open well before that.”

Wilson isn’t sure that Bogus will be open in November, but he said he’s feeling optimistic that the resort could have a season that looks as robust as last year.

Erin Fenner: 208-377-6207, @erinfenner

