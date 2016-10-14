Storm-driven wind and rain create treacherous conditions

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) provide possibilities and probabilities associated with the potential impact of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño on Calif., the western U.S. and the country in general during the upcoming winter season. This El Niño is considered the strongest since 1997-98.
A large group of former Boise State football players honor BSU coaching legend Lyle Smith by wearing fedoras for the annual Gus Urresti Benefit Scramble at Warm Springs Golf Course in Boise Friday Oct. 14, 2016.
Four seniors who did not play football last year, and three who never played a down of high school football, signed up for the Eagles this fall. All four are filling key roles for Capital as it prepares for a postseason push.
Everyone will have a last day at work. Mark Daly says that looks scary for many Americans, but employers can help. This video accompanies Daly's column for the September-October 2016 edition of the Statesman's Business Insider magazine.
Main Street Station will have eight bays for ValleyRide buses. Additional bus space will be available on Main Street between 9th Street and the station’s exit ramp. The station will have a customer service office, restrooms, a bike storage area for monthly rental with a repair station and a Boise Police satellite office, along with new public art.