Boise to see rain as Pacific storms move across Northwest

Three waves of Pacific storms will cross the Treasure Valley starting Thursday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Megan Thimmesch.
“We just have a series of Pacific storms that are going to impact the area,” she said. “The first one is moving in right now and it’s going to bring precipitation to all of southern Idaho.”
Boise will have a 50 percent chance of rain through Friday. That chance will increase through the weekend to 80 percent when the second wave of storms moves in Saturday evening.
Winds will also be gusty in the Treasure Valley. Gusts are expected to get up to about 25 to 30 mph through the weekend, Thimmesch said.
The Boise area will be cool, but not dip down into freezing temperatures, she said. The high Thursday is predicted to be 67 with a low of 53 degrees. Friday the high is predicted to be 60 with a low of 47 degrees. The highs over the weekend will be in the high 50s and low 60s, and the lows will remain in the high 40s, according to the National Weather Service.
The third wave of storms is expected to hit Boise Tuesday afternoon, Thimmesch said. So, residents can expect to see rain for a while.
Thimmesch noted snow levels are expected to drop over the weekend to about 6,500 feet. Travelers should keep that in mind when driving around that elevation, she said.
The rain could also cause flash flooding in Boise and Valley counties, according to the National Weather Service.
