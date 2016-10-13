Flash flooding possible in Pioneer Fire burn area

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the area the Pioneer Fire burned near Lowman and Idaho City, according to a NWS tweet.
⚠️Flash Flood Watch for the #PioneerFire burn scar from Friday through Sunday. Heavy rain may produce mudslides and debris flows. #idwx pic.twitter.com/ESvbo7vhEb— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) October 13, 2016
NWS released a report about the flash flood warning, which goes into effect Thursday night through Sunday afternoon.
Rain is expected in the mountains in Boise and Valley counties which could amount to 2 to 3 inches of of rain through Sunday. That’s expected to cause runoff and stream rises, including Rock and Clear creeks, according to the report. The potential for flooding will be aggravated by the effects of the Pioneer Fire, which tore through the area leaving a burn scar of about 188,400 acres more vulnerable to mud- and debris slides, according to fire managers via Inciweb.
Folks in the area should monitor weather forecasts, according to the report.
