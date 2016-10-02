Tornado warning issued for southeast Idaho counties

A tornado warning was issued Sunday for three counties in southeast Idaho after “trained weather spotters,” reported seeing a funnel cloud, according to a local TV station.
The cloud was reported near Roberts in Jefferson County, said Josh Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. The warning was issued to Jefferson, Clark and Fremont counties, according to Idaho Falls’ KIFI.
Smith said the area experienced heavy thunderstorms Sunday, though residents could expect weather to clear up significantly on Monday.
Experts are urging those in the area to take cover, move into interior rooms of homes and avoid windows as a precaution.
