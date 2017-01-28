Horse thieves were universally detested in early Idaho

2:21 Three ski runs to try at Bogus Basin Pause

2:41 Suspect dies in Kuna after confrontation with police

1:49 Marsing shows pride in Super Bowl-bound Shea McClellin

1:31 Rocky Mountain boys eke out wild, overtime win at Mountain View

1:32 Local phone banks getting the word out over concern of Trump's refugee policy

1:47 Teen organizers of Boise's Women's March reflect on high turnout

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

2:10 Idaho governor declares snow-related disaster in Washington County

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX