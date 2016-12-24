Christmases of Idaho were charming affairs, even in Civil War times

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Pause

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

1:22 Meraki serves street-style gyros in BoDo

1:24 At home with Boise State linebacker Darren Lee

0:44 Masala Bistro in Boise offers a taste of North India

0:29 Final construction phase for Inn @ 500

1:10 Bodovino restaurant adds Italian food to its wines at The Village

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

3:03 Eagle celebrates paralympian Kory Puderbaugh