One teen girl killed, another injured when vehicle crashes into Salmon River

One teenager died and another was injured when the vehicle they were in crashed in the Salmon River near Riggins on Saturday evening, according to an Idaho County Sheriff's Office press release.
Around 9 p.m., emergency dispatchers responded to a report that a vehicle had crashed and was upside down in the river about 2.5 miles up the Salmon River Road.
As Riggins first responders approached the scene, they met a vehicle transporting one of the victims, 17-year-old Alaska Frandsen, of Malad. Frandsen, who had been ejected from the vehicle, told first responders there were multiple people in the vehicle.
While crews worked to set the vehicle upright, "persons reported to be in the vehicle arrived on scene," the sheriff's office said.
Katelyn J. Thayer, 17, of McCall, was found dead in the vehicle.
Police believe Thayer and Frandsen were the only people in the vehicle when it crashed. It wasn't immediately clear who was driving or what caused the crash. Frandsen's condition wasn't immediately clear on Monday afternoon.
