An Idaho family announced baby No. 3 with a parody song. Here’s what made it go viral.

They say all good things come in threes, especially for one Idaho Falls family who has been announcing their pregnancies on YouTube since their first child was born.

Nate Eaton, a reporter at EastIdahoNews.com, and his wife, Erica, created a parody of Bebe Rexha’s song “Meant to Be” featuring Florida Georgia Line to let family and friends know that “We’re having a baby, it’ll be number 3, having baby number 3.”

“We wanted to wait a few more weeks to announce,” said Nate, “but she (Erica) is starting to show and people have been discreetly asking if she has something she wants to say.”

So then came the video announcement.

In the video, the couple jokingly sings about having to flip up the third row seat of their mini van and buying everything in sight at baby stores.

The video even got noticed by Bebe Rexha herself, retweeting the light-hearted video, which has now been liked over 1,800 times.

OH MY GAWDDD ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/zmRtsqCEoV — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 10, 2018

“We were shocked that she actually tweeted out our video to her one million followers,” said Nate about Bebe Rexha’s tweet. “I’m getting messages from people all over the world congratulating us, some in Chinese, that I can’t understand.”

Erica Eaton is now 3 months pregnant and battling morning sickness, according to Nate. The couple is looking forward to finding out the gender of baby number 3 at their next doctor’s appointment, but Nate said they will be happy either way since they already have both a girl and a boy.

“(Emerson) is asking everyday if the baby is here yet and tells everyone we see — waiters, grocery store clerks, librarians, etc., that a baby is on the way,” said Nate.

This isn’t the first time the Eatons have rallied together to create a video for a baby announcement. When expecting their first child, Emerson, they produced a breaking news report to announce the arrival of their baby girl. Then in 2014, when their son Everett was to arrive on scene, the Eatons sang a version of Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” changing the lyrics to “We are Having, Having, Having, Another Baby.”

This may be the last creative baby announcement the public sees from the Eaton family though.

“(Erica) and I think this will probably be the last one,” said Nate. “Now we just need help coming up with names!”