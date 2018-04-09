More Videos

What’s for dinner at the World Center for Birds of Prey? 84

What’s for dinner at the World Center for Birds of Prey?

Pause
Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 71

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho? 325

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho?

Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career 310

Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 66

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88

Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 31

Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years

Responding to Idaho's weather disasters 205

Responding to Idaho's weather disasters

Train derails next to North Idaho highway 39

Train derails next to North Idaho highway

Josh Newman, US Forest Service, talks about the Pioneer Fire and its impact on recreation and forest health. 158

Josh Newman, US Forest Service, talks about the Pioneer Fire and its impact on recreation and forest health.

Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 49

Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape

Idaho's windy spring break weather inspired the Lerwill family to invent a new pastime: wind sledding. Ryan Lerwill and his sons attached a toboggan to an Army surplus parachute, which let them harness the gusts and skid across Teton Turf sod farm in Teton, Idaho. Ryan Lerwill
Idaho's windy spring break weather inspired the Lerwill family to invent a new pastime: wind sledding. Ryan Lerwill and his sons attached a toboggan to an Army surplus parachute, which let them harness the gusts and skid across Teton Turf sod farm in Teton, Idaho. Ryan Lerwill

Idaho

‘Pure Idaho boy logic’: Gusty weather led these boys to a new extreme sport

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

April 09, 2018 12:19 PM

Strong March winds could’ve ruined the Lerwill family’s spring break, but thanks to an old Army parachute and some innovation, these Idahoans created a new way to have fun: wind sledding.

Ryan Lerwill, a real estate agent in Teton, Idaho, said his four sons were helping him clean out a warehouse when they came across the olive drab Army surplus parachute.

“They asked if they could have it as part of their pay. I agreed, and we brought it home,” Lerwill wrote in a Facebook message to the Statesman.

It didn’t take long for the kids to start innovating.

“They tied a few cords to the chute and initially started sliding across the lawn in their socks, then would fall and slide horizontal. Mom wasn't loving the major grass stains, so then it went to cardboard. That wasn't enough, so then snowboards — which proved dangerous,” Lerwill said.

Then came the idea that finally stuck: a toboggan. Lerwill said his oldest son, Logan, was the first boy brave enough to give it a shot.

“He not only went through our field but half way through the neighbors and luckily right between two metal fence posts,” Lerwill said.

Lerwill said Logan’s friend, Cooper, a crosscountry runner “was able to chase (Logan) down and stop the crazy sled.” It soon became clear that they would need a better site for their wind sledding. Lerwill found it in a friend’s nearby sod farm at Teton Turf.

Lerwill said his boys, their cousin and friend Cooper spent spring break sliding across the open land. He shot video of some of their runs, garnering hundreds of views on YouTube of their “pure Idaho boy logic!”

In the videos, the boys take turns sledding behind the massive parachute, while the rest of the group races alongside in an ATV as fast as 20 mph, preparing to help stop the sled if things get too crazy. So how does one stop a runaway wind-driven sled? With a dog-pile of boys, apparently.

“The rest is YouTube history,” Lerwill said. “I have not laughed that hard in a long time....it was so much fun!”

Related stories from Idaho Statesman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What’s for dinner at the World Center for Birds of Prey? 84

What’s for dinner at the World Center for Birds of Prey?

Pause
Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 71

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho? 325

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho?

Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career 310

Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 66

'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88

Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 31

Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years

Responding to Idaho's weather disasters 205

Responding to Idaho's weather disasters

Train derails next to North Idaho highway 39

Train derails next to North Idaho highway

Josh Newman, US Forest Service, talks about the Pioneer Fire and its impact on recreation and forest health. 158

Josh Newman, US Forest Service, talks about the Pioneer Fire and its impact on recreation and forest health.

Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 49

Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape

What’s for dinner at the World Center for Birds of Prey?

View More Video