NRA gave money to Idaho schools, 4-H clubs, other youth groups

A group of JROTC shooters compete in the 2018 New Mexico Junior Olympic Qualifier for sport and precision air rifles at a high school in Albuquerque, N.M. They competed for a spot at the National Junior Olympic Championships in Ohio in June. The National Rifle Association has given more than $7 million in grants to hundreds of U.S. schools in recent years, typically used for JROTC programs, including $126,000 given to Albuquerque schools. Marla Brose Albuquerque Journal via AP