This Idaho herding dog sold at auction for more money than you’d spend on a new car

Gurdy, a border collie owned by Melba man Jeff Clausen, sold for a record $30,000 after a great livestock herding trial at the Red Bluff Bull & Gelding Sale on Friday, Jan. 26. Gurdy is the first dog that Clausen has ever entered in herding trials. "I didn't expect to do what I did," he said. Western Horseman

