Crowds line up in Salt Lake City for viewing, funeral of Mormon Church’s Monson

SALT LAKE CITY — Crowds lined up at the LDS Church Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City early Thursday morning to say goodbye to a beloved church leader and community servant.
The viewing for late LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson began at 9 a.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Employees of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, their families, and missionaries had lined up by 6:30 a.m.
In a solemn moment, a black hearse pulled into the Conference Center without fanfare just before 6 a.m. Thursday.
Thousands of people are expected to file by as President Monson lies in repose in the Hall of Prophets on the third floor of the Conference Center. The hall also features bronze busts of each of the church's presidents.
Never miss a local story.
The largest crowds for the viewing are expected in the late afternoon and evening.
President Monson died Jan. 2 at the age of 90. He leaves behind a legacy of love after a lifetime of service, and as the 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Tributes to President Monson have poured in from around the world since his death.
Funeral
President Monson's funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at the Conference Center. It will be open to the public ages 8 and older. No tickets are required. Overflow seating will be available in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.
KSL TV will broadcast the funeral live beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Live streams will also be available on KSL.com, MormonNewsroom.org and LDS.org.
Comments