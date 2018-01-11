President Thomas S. Monson and his wife Frances leave the General Relief Society Meeting at the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012.
President Thomas S. Monson and his wife Frances leave the General Relief Society Meeting at the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. Deseret News
President Thomas S. Monson and his wife Frances leave the General Relief Society Meeting at the Conference Center on Temple Square in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2012. Deseret News

Idaho

Crowds line up in Salt Lake City for viewing, funeral of Mormon Church’s Monson

By Linda Williams

KSL.com

January 11, 2018 10:18 AM

SALT LAKE CITY — Crowds lined up at the LDS Church Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City early Thursday morning to say goodbye to a beloved church leader and community servant.

The viewing for late LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson began at 9 a.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Employees of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, their families, and missionaries had lined up by 6:30 a.m.

In a solemn moment, a black hearse pulled into the Conference Center without fanfare just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thousands of people are expected to file by as President Monson lies in repose in the Hall of Prophets on the third floor of the Conference Center. The hall also features bronze busts of each of the church's presidents.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The largest crowds for the viewing are expected in the late afternoon and evening.

President Monson died Jan. 2 at the age of 90. He leaves behind a legacy of love after a lifetime of service, and as the 16th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Tributes to President Monson have poured in from around the world since his death.

Funeral

President Monson's funeral will be Friday at 12 p.m. at the Conference Center. It will be open to the public ages 8 and older. No tickets are required. Overflow seating will be available in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, Assembly Hall and Conference Center Theater.

KSL TV will broadcast the funeral live beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Live streams will also be available on KSL.com, MormonNewsroom.org and LDS.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

    Valley County Coroner Scott Carver, who also runs the only funeral home in McCall, was recently appointed to the position after moving to Idaho from Lake Moses, Wash. He notes that although states have different rules, Idaho's laws don't prevent the remains of the recently deceased to be moved out of the county without family consent.

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:12

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague
Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho? 5:26

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho?
Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career 5:11

Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career

View More Video