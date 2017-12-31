Dozens of people stopped to save a herd of elk trapped in ice near Idaho/Wyoming border

More Videos 1:37 Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir Pause 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:13 The Charlottesville riots in images 0:45 Video shows driver plowing into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 4:14 Boiseans gather at Anne Frank Memorial in show of support for Charlottesville 3:05 New Year's Eve 2016: The night GlowTato came to life 2:32 Watch the first trailer for "Ocean's 8," an all-female twist on the heist comedy 2:31 Struggling family enjoys the holidays in its own home through CATCH program 1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Passersby scramble to save a herd of elk that fell through icy Wyoming reservoir Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook

Passing motorists on Friday came together to save a herd of cow elk that had fallen through thick ice into the Palisades Reservoir near the Idaho/Wyoming border. Dusty Jones via Facebook