Not just in blue states: Idahoans also try to prepay 2018 taxes before new law starts

More Videos 3:06 Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform Pause 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 1:48 These are just a few of the things that make Boise a great place to be 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:13 The Charlottesville riots in images 0:45 Video shows driver plowing into crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville 4:14 Boiseans gather at Anne Frank Memorial in show of support for Charlottesville 3:16 The Record Exchange keeps music and creativity spinning in Downtown Boise 1:03 18 months after Idaho's Pioneer Fire, less than 10 percent of forest being salvage logged 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Mitch McConnell says Congress can sell American people on tax reform Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said. Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said. Senate TV and AP

Despite some protest and boos, the Senate narrowly passed the legislation for tax reform on a party-line 51-48 vote shortly after midnight Dec. 20, 2017. Protesters interrupted with chants of "kill the bill, don't kill us" and Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly called for order. Upon passage, Republicans cheered. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., insisted Americans would respond positively to the tax bill. "If we can't sell this to the American people, we ought to go into another line of work," he said. Senate TV and AP