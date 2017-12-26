Why people really want to move to Idaho but are fleeing our neighbor, Wyoming

More Videos 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Pause 1:48 These are just a few of the things that make Boise a great place to be 1:16 Hawaiian style poké bowls are booming in the Treasure Valley 2:35 17 notable Trump moments of 2017 1:10 Meridian police released video of driver involved in hit and run 1:06 Historic Nampa building (the old library) gets a new life 2:25 The 2016 US Quidditch Cup tournament 0:41 Vandals tear apart family's Winter Wonderland 5:41 Dash-cam video a sobering reminder of winter driving danger 0:13 Hutchison had three dunks against Sacramento State. This one was the best. Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

These are just a few of the things that make Boise a great place to be Get a taste for the many unique reasons we all make Boise and the Treasure Valley our home. Get a taste for the many unique reasons we all make Boise and the Treasure Valley our home. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

Get a taste for the many unique reasons we all make Boise and the Treasure Valley our home. Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com