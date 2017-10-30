Cross wrapped in bacon, pig’s feet left at Twin Falls Islamic Center, police say

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating vandalism reported Saturday at the Islamic Center of Twin Falls.
Police say a cross wrapped in bacon with a pig’s feet and tongue was left in the parking lot. Muslims are forbidden from eating pork.
Police were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to the center at the 400 block of Addison Avenue.
The center’s caretaker found the cross in the center’s parking lot, Twin Falls Police Lt. Terry Thueson said Monday.
The cross was made out of wooden sticks, wrapped in bacon, and a pig’s feet and tongue were attached to it, Thueson said.
There wasn’t any property damage reported.
Police ask anyone has any information about suspicious vehicles or activity in center’s parking lot on Friday night or early Saturday morning to call the police at 208-735-4357.
The Islamic Center of Twin Falls and its members have received other threats in recent years. In 2015, the words “Hunt Camp?” were written in gray spray paint across plywood boards covering windows at the center.
Earlier that year, about 10 members of the Islamic Center — and their non-Muslim neighbors — received letters in the mail with two typed pages with passages from the Quran, and directly below them, passages from the Bible.
A center spokesman told the Times-News in 2015 he felt the letters were a form of harassment and the passages have no context. He said he suspected someone went through the phone book and picked out Muslim-sounding names.
Comments