Idahoan aided by Innocence Project is back in jail — but his wife says it’s a mistake

After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project On March 22, Chris Tapp was released early from prison after serving 20 years for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996. Following nearly 30 hours of interrogation, Tapp confessed to assisting in the crime. Even though DNA collected at the scene does not match Tapp or any of the people he confessed to helping commit the crime, a jury convicted him of aiding and abetting in the rape and murder of Dodge. With the help of Idaho Innocence Project and Dodge's mother, Carol, Tapp has been released early from prison and a search is on for the real killer. On March 22, Chris Tapp was released early from prison after serving 20 years for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge in Idaho Falls in 1996. Following nearly 30 hours of interrogation, Tapp confessed to assisting in the crime. Even though DNA collected at the scene does not match Tapp or any of the people he confessed to helping commit the crime, a jury convicted him of aiding and abetting in the rape and murder of Dodge. With the help of Idaho Innocence Project and Dodge's mother, Carol, Tapp has been released early from prison and a search is on for the real killer. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

