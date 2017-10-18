Idahoan aided by Innocence Project is back in jail — but his wife says it’s a mistake

Christopher Tapp was arrested Monday after police were called to his home over an altercation with his wife.
Tapp, who was released from prison earlier this year thanks to the help of the Idaho Innocence Project, called police at 1:12 p.m. Monday to report an argument with his wife. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and arrested Tapp for misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor interference with a telecommunication device.
Sgt. Bryan Lovell said Tapp’s wife, Stacy Tapp, had attempted to call police, but Christopher Tapp had taken her phone.
Stacy Tapp said she wasn’t trying to call police and instead was trying to call her mother after an argument but Christopher Tapp was afraid she was calling police. Stacy Tapp said he grabbed her arm, took her phone and said “come back inside,” and pulled her back in, causing her to lose her balance. Stacy Tapp said she fell and had a cut on her hand.
“We were just having an argument,” she said.
Stacy Tapp said she tried to call her mother again when Christopher Tapp called police to report the altercation, believing she was about to do the same. Stacy Tapp said she didn’t know why Christopher Tapp was afraid she would call police.
When deputies arrived they spoke to Stacy Tapp for a few minutes before informing Christopher Tapp he was under arrest. Stacy Tapp said she protested and refused four times to fill out an affidavit at the deputies’ request. Stacy Tapp said she does not want her husband charged.
Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark said the decision on whether to move forward with charges would be based on the facts of the case.
“Our decisions on this case will be the same as they are in any other case,” Clark said. “The evidence will determine what charges are pursued.”
During a court appearance Tuesday Deputy Prosecutor Michael McCracken said the sheriff’s office had recorded at least 15 jail calls between Christopher Tapp and Stacy Tapp. McCracken said Christopher Tapp told Stacy Tapp what to say in these phone calls, and that she had told deputies she was scared of her husband.
Stacy Tapp denied saying she was scared of her husband, and said she had spoken to Christopher Tapp, but denied that he told her what to say.
“I told him what I was saying and said, ‘Is that OK?’” Stacy Tapp said.
Christopher Tapp was booked in the Bonneville County Jail, and his bail was set at $7,500. Magistrate Judge Steven Gardner issued a no-contact order between Christopher Tapp and Stacy Tapp.
Christopher Tapp was convicted in 1997 for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Angie Dodge after he confessed to Idaho Falls Police detectives that he committed the crime. The conviction came under scrutiny as questions arose over whether police had coerced the confession. Christopher Tapp was released in March after DNA tests found no match between his DNA and samples found at the scene of the crime. The rape conviction was vacated but the murder conviction remains on his record.
