No, Yellowstone isn’t actually about to ‘destroy all of mankind,’ says BSU prof

More Videos 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague Pause 3:23 Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting 0:59 “Every flight we have, we try to become better,” Thunderbirds pilot says. 2:40 BSU twirler lights up the field at halftime of Bronco games 6:35 Here are Boise State's best plays from Saturday's game against SDSU 0:57 Idaho president of KeyBank: Emphasize start-ups to keep economy growing 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair 1:50 Construction of Idaho's first medical school ICOM nears completion in Meridian 1:54 Live/work dwellings are attracting a new populace and creative vibe into Garden City 2:32 Ada County Sheriff's Office receives $1 million to help reduce its jail population Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dramatic video shows lava streaming into ocean from Hawaii volcano The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017. The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017. USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory

The USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory released this dramatic video of lava flowing into the ocean from the Kilauea volcano. The open lava stream poured out of a lava tube, perched high on the sea cliff, and into the ocean in late January 2017. USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory