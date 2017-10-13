Rancher’s family sues Adams County, two deputies over fatal shooting

Almost two years after the shooting death of Central Idaho rancher Jack Yantis, his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Adams County sheriff’s deputies Brian Wood and Cody Roland fatally shot Council rancher Jack Yantis on Nov. 1, 2015, while Yantis was attempting to put down his bull that had been severely injured in a car crash.
A car driven by a Nampa couple struck the bull on U.S. 95 in front of the Yantis ranch. County dispatchers had called Yantis, 62, at home to tell him to take care of the injured animal. He went to the road with his rifle to euthanize it. The deputies said Yantis held his rifle in a threatening manner and refused commands to lower it. They shot him 12 times.
Jack Yantis’ wife, Donna; two daughters, Sarah and Lauretta; and nephew, Rowdy Paradis, filed the civil suit Friday in federal court. Yantis’ wife and nephew witnessed the shooting.
The 26-page complaint filed against Adams County, Sheriff Ryan Zollman, and Wood and Roland alleges several claims: wrongful death, unreasonable seizures, assault and battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress.
The family seeks unspecified damages.
Following a lengthy police and FBI investigation, state and federal prosecutors decided not to press charges against the deputies, citing insufficient evidence.
Investigators found no definitive evidence that Yantis fired his rifle.
“I am not saying the actions by the deputies were justifiable, nor I am saying they were not justifiable,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said at the time. “We are saying one thing: It is our firm professional belief that we do not have sufficient evidence in this case to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. And as a result of that, our conclusion is we will not be filing criminal charges.”
Zollman was re-elected sheriff last year. Wood and Roland are no longer with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Wood was dismissed and Roland resigned.
This is a breaking news report. Check back for further updates throughout Friday.
Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell
