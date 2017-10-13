Jack and Donna Yantis.
Jack and Donna Yantis. Provided by Justice for Jack

Idaho

Rancher’s family sues Adams County, two deputies over fatal shooting

By Cynthia Sewell

csewell@idahostatesman.com

October 13, 2017 11:41 AM

Almost two years after the shooting death of Central Idaho rancher Jack Yantis, his family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

Adams County sheriff’s deputies Brian Wood and Cody Roland fatally shot Council rancher Jack Yantis on Nov. 1, 2015, while Yantis was attempting to put down his bull that had been severely injured in a car crash.

A car driven by a Nampa couple struck the bull on U.S. 95 in front of the Yantis ranch. County dispatchers had called Yantis, 62, at home to tell him to take care of the injured animal. He went to the road with his rifle to euthanize it. The deputies said Yantis held his rifle in a threatening manner and refused commands to lower it. They shot him 12 times.

Jack Yantis’ wife, Donna; two daughters, Sarah and Lauretta; and nephew, Rowdy Paradis, filed the civil suit Friday in federal court. Yantis’ wife and nephew witnessed the shooting.

The 26-page complaint filed against Adams County, Sheriff Ryan Zollman, and Wood and Roland alleges several claims: wrongful death, unreasonable seizures, assault and battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress.

The family seeks unspecified damages.

Following a lengthy police and FBI investigation, state and federal prosecutors decided not to press charges against the deputies, citing insufficient evidence.

  • Five chaotic minutes before the shooting of Jack Yantis

    Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden recreated the last five minutes of Jack Yantis' life based on the sometimes conflicting witness testimony. Wasden said there is insufficient evidence to convict the two Adams County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Yantis on Nov. 1. 2015 on the highway in front of his ranch north of Council.

Five chaotic minutes before the shooting of Jack Yantis

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden recreated the last five minutes of Jack Yantis' life based on the sometimes conflicting witness testimony. Wasden said there is insufficient evidence to convict the two Adams County sheriff’s deputies involved in the fatal shooting of Yantis on Nov. 1. 2015 on the highway in front of his ranch north of Council.

Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Investigators found no definitive evidence that Yantis fired his rifle.

“I am not saying the actions by the deputies were justifiable, nor I am saying they were not justifiable,” Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden said at the time. “We are saying one thing: It is our firm professional belief that we do not have sufficient evidence in this case to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. And as a result of that, our conclusion is we will not be filing criminal charges.”

Zollman was re-elected sheriff last year. Wood and Roland are no longer with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office. Wood was dismissed and Roland resigned.

This is a breaking news report. Check back for further updates throughout Friday.

  • Adams County sheriff on no charges from shooting for his deputies

    Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman discusses the findings of the Idaho Attorney General's report on the death of Council rancher Jack Yantis, who was shot 12 times by Adams County sheriff's deputies Nov. 1 in a confrontation after one of his bulls was hit on a rural highway outside of town.

Adams County sheriff on no charges from shooting for his deputies

Adams County Sheriff Ryan Zollman discusses the findings of the Idaho Attorney General's report on the death of Council rancher Jack Yantis, who was shot 12 times by Adams County sheriff's deputies Nov. 1 in a confrontation after one of his bulls was hit on a rural highway outside of town.

Joe Jaszewski jjaszewski@idahostatesman.com

  • Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting

    Idaho State Police Trooper Mark Wright was the first ISP officer to arrive at the Jack Yantis shooting scene. His dashcam video and audio recordings provide details on what he learned.

Yantis death: Idaho State Police dashcam provides details on shooting

Idaho State Police Trooper Mark Wright was the first ISP officer to arrive at the Jack Yantis shooting scene. His dashcam video and audio recordings provide details on what he learned.

Provided by Idaho State Police

Cynthia Sewell: 208-377-6428, @CynthiaSewell

  • Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

    Valley County Coroner Scott Carver, who also runs the only funeral home in McCall, was recently appointed to the position after moving to Idaho from Lake Moses, Wash. He notes that although states have different rules, Idaho's laws don't prevent the remains of the recently deceased to be moved out of the county without family consent.

Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague

