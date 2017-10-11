Inductee Steve Miller performs at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center on April 8, 2016, in New York.
Inductee Steve Miller performs at the 31st Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Barclays Center on April 8, 2016, in New York. Charles Sykes Invision/AP

Idaho

Classic rocker Steve Miller’s massive Idaho property can be yours — for a steep price

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

October 11, 2017 1:10 PM

Rock musician Steve Miller is selling his 13-acre compound in Ketchum, according to Realtor.com.

The property, which includes an 8,000-foot main house, three guest cottages, an art barn, a recording studio an archive building and a four-plus car garage is listed with Engel & Völkers Sun Valley for $16 million. That makes it Ketchum’s fifth-spendiest property, the realty website reports. It includes 6 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms, according to the Engel and Völkers website.

Miller, a native of Milwaukee, Wisc., is also selling a home in Washington for $14.8 million.

Darlene Young, the listing agent for the home, told Realtor.com that Miller has “had quite a long run here, almost 30 years.” The Steve Miller Band singer-guitarist commissioned the property in 1987 from architect Sid Snyder. It was built in 1989.

Young said she hopes the recording studio will be a draw to another musician, though the spacious guest cottages, mountain and water views, excellent Nordic skiing territory and towering stained glass windows are potential selling points, too.

You can take a virtual tour on Engel & Völkers’ website.

It’s not clear why the 74-year-old rocker is selling the property. The Space Cowboy had massive hits in the 1970s and ‘80s, though he drew criticism last year when he ripped into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame right after he was inducted.

