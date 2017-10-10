Watch the ‘sweet moment’ when this Utah girl learned she’s getting adopted

More Videos 2:24 Boise State highlights from 2017 win vs. BYU Pause 0:24 Video captures thief stealing package from the front porch of a home 1:01 Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' 2:12 Do Confederate memorials honor soldiers killed in war, or memorialize racism? 1:12 Valley County's new coroner says Idaho laws on handling bodies are vague 4:28 Boise State coach talks San Diego State and Broncos' 'critical errors' 4:54 Week 7 Treasure Valley top high school football plays 2:36 Local doctor outlines five things that need to happen to fix health care in U.S. 10:04 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on SDSU running back, targeting fouls 0:44 'Go straight to hell,' Idaho senator tells apparent critic at county fair Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Utah girl is overjoyed to learn she's joining a 'forever family' Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Eleven-year-old Tannah Butterfield was caught on security video at her South Jordan, Utah, school the moment that the school's office manager told Tannah her adoption would be finalized. Jackie Alexander via Instagram

