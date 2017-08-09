Days after boosters make threat to withhold funds, Idaho State president resigns

Idaho State University President Arthur Vailas announced his resignation Wednesday at the Idaho State Board of Education meeting in Pocatello, but a board spokesman said Vailas had notified the board of his plans in writing two months ago.
This past weekend, members of the university’s football booster club published an op-ed in the Idaho State Journal advocating the ouster of Vailas and Athletic Director Jeff Tingey, and on Monday the State Journal reported that the Idaho State Football Alumni Team “is withholding from the school close to $80,000 in fundraising money until the changes are made because of what the group calls the horrible state of ISU athletics.”
Idaho State’s football program has struggled during Tingey’s eight-year tenure, going 20-70 (.222) overall and 11-53 (.172) in the Big Sky. Vailas and Tingey both received raises from the State Board of Education in June, and Tingey also received a two-year contract extension.
A news release from Idaho State said Vailas began discussing his retirement with the State Board of Education in the spring, and Blake Youde, chief communications and legislative affairs officer for the board, said the boosters’ complaints did not trigger Wednesday’s announcement.
It was the second retirement announcement in two days for Idaho higher education presidents. On Tuesday, Lewis-Clark State College President Tony Fernandez announced his retirement. Both men will serve through the end of the academic year next June.
“It will be a bit of a challenge having two (presidential searches) at once,” Board of Education member Linda Clark told the Statesman on Wednesday. Search committees will be established quickly and an outside firm hired to help conduct a national search, she said.
“The board appreciates the leadership they’ve provided to their institutions,” Clark said of Vailas and Fernandez.
On Wednesday, Gov. Butch Otter issued a statement praising Vailas, who has led Idaho State since 2006.
“Over the past decade, President Vailas has been at the forefront of many of the remarkable and positive changes, not only at Idaho State University but also throughout our higher education system,” Otter said. “Through Dr. Vailas’ vision and leadership, ISU has championed numerous programs and opportunities including one that holds great promise for the future, the creation of Idaho’s first medical school.”
That planned medical school, a parnership with the private Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine at ISU’s Meridian campus, gained pre-accreditation status in May and is expected to open in August 2018. It was among Vailas’ achievements that were highlighted in the Idaho State news release, as was a pilot program, unveiled last year, to lock base tuition rates for degree-seeking Idaho freshmen enrolled for four continuous academic years.
The university saw numerous upgrades to its facilities during the Vailas years, according to the news release, including an ongoing $10 million upgrade to the Gale Life Science Building, a complete remodel of the student union and improvements to Holt Arena and other athletics facilities. The news release also touts increases in the university’s financial reserves and $28 million in research funding to the university last year.
The state board plans to announce a new leader this spring, Clark said. Vailas is the university’s 12th president.
In February 2011, about 75 percent of Idaho State’s faculty senate voted “no confidence” in Vailas, and the faculty senate chairman called for his resignation. The Vailas administration issued a statement in response, citing “an organized negative campaign ... based upon half truths and fabrications” and saying the president “enjoys widespread support from other constituencies, including the ISU Foundation Board, alumni groups, state policy makers, community and student leaders.”
Kristin Rodine: 208-377-6447; Michael Lycklama: 208-377-6424, @MichaelLycklama
Comments