This Idaho attraction is our state’s biggest tourist trap, according to the internet

National Park Service Director Jon Jarvis was in Boise on Tuesday for the Andrus Lecture. Afterward, he answered a few questions -- including one about Idaho's prospects for a national park. Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

