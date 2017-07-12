Amid turmoil in D.C., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner head to Idaho for conference

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly on their way to Sun Valley for an annual tech and media conference, according to local and national media accounts.
The move comes as Ivanka Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., faces heat for meeting with Russian officials and Kushner himself is under investigation by House and Senate Intelligence committees probing a potential Trump-Russia scandal.
The annual conference, put on by Allen & Co., is a week-long chance for bigwigs in media, tech and finance to mingle. It kicked off on Wednesday.
In the past, the conference has played host to major deals including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post and Time Warner’s merger with AOL, according to the Idaho Mountain Express.
Both Variety and Bloomberg reported that Trump and Kushner will pay for their own travel to and accommodations in Sun Valley while they attend what’s sometimes called “summer camp for billionaires.”
