Amid turmoil in D.C., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner head to Idaho for conference

Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho?
Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career
'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88
Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years
Responding to Idaho's weather disasters
Train derails next to North Idaho highway
Josh Newman, US Forest Service, talks about the Pioneer Fire and its impact on recreation and forest health.
Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape
Animal abuse led to Idaho ag-gag law that judge found unconstitutional

Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia. AP