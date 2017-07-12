Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain on Tuesday that shows him discussing plans to hear damaging information on Hillary Clinton. In a statement, he said was posting the emails "in order to be totally transparent." The emails with music publicist Rob Goldstone show that Trump Jr. was told that the Russian government had information that could "incriminate" Clinton and her dealings with Russia. AP
Idaho

July 12, 2017 1:31 PM

Amid turmoil in D.C., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner head to Idaho for conference

By Nicole Blanchard

nblanchard@idahostatesman.com

President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, are reportedly on their way to Sun Valley for an annual tech and media conference, according to local and national media accounts.

The move comes as Ivanka Trump’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., faces heat for meeting with Russian officials and Kushner himself is under investigation by House and Senate Intelligence committees probing a potential Trump-Russia scandal.

The annual conference, put on by Allen & Co., is a week-long chance for bigwigs in media, tech and finance to mingle. It kicked off on Wednesday.

In the past, the conference has played host to major deals including Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ purchase of the Washington Post and Time Warner’s merger with AOL, according to the Idaho Mountain Express.

Both Variety and Bloomberg reported that Trump and Kushner will pay for their own travel to and accommodations in Sun Valley while they attend what’s sometimes called “summer camp for billionaires.”

Nicole Blanchard: 208-377-6410, @NMBlanchard

