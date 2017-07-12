Log truck driver in 2014 Meridian freeway smashup tips truck in North Idaho

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 5:26 Getting crazy in Crouch, Idaho? Pause 5:11 Retired Idaho Asst. AG Clive Strong reflects on his career 1:07 'Batman' star Adam West dies at 88 0:32 Water spills over Salmon Falls Dam -- the first time in over 30 years 3:26 Responding to Idaho's weather disasters 0:40 Train derails next to North Idaho highway 2:39 Josh Newman, US Forest Service, talks about the Pioneer Fire and its impact on recreation and forest health. 0:50 Watch from above as the historic 844 steam engine snakes through Idaho's landscape 0:35 Animal abuse led to Idaho ag-gag law that judge found unconstitutional 1:57 Just moments after officials closed this Idaho highway, it was buried in a mudslide Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email A log truck swept up an SUV and dragged it through a series of crashes near Meridian in January 2014. In all, 44 vehicles were involved. At least 7 seven other drivers were cited in the days after the crashes, for speeding, following too closely and other Statesman staff

A log truck swept up an SUV and dragged it through a series of crashes near Meridian in January 2014. In all, 44 vehicles were involved. At least 7 seven other drivers were cited in the days after the crashes, for speeding, following too closely and other Statesman staff