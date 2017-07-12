A restaurant server paid the tab for two sheriff’s deputies in Eastern Idaho on Tuesday and left this note on the receipt.
Idaho

July 12, 2017 8:44 AM

Rexburg server pays it forward — literally — for two sheriff’s deputies

By Nicole Blanchard

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has extended virtual thanks to an anonymous restaurant server from Rexburg after the server paid the bill for two sheriff’s deputies and left a note of gratitude.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office on Tuesday posted a photo of the note that the Fresco’s Kitchen & Grill server left.

“I know it’s not even close to enough, but this one’s on me as a small ‘thank you,’” the server wrote. “You guys sacrifice so much for us, and I greatly appreciate it.”

The sheriff’s department said acts of kindness like this one are always unexpected — and tug on the deputies’ heartstrings.

“To: whomever it was that did this kind and generous deed...THANK YOU!,” they wrote on Facebook.

