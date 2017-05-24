At left, DeOrr Kunz around the time he disappeared in June 2015. At right, an age-progressed image suggesting what he may look like at age 4.
At left, DeOrr Kunz around the time he disappeared in June 2015. At right, an age-progressed image suggesting what he may look like at age 4. Provided by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
May 24, 2017 9:19 AM

New poster shows how long-missing Idaho Falls boy might look now

By Kristin Rodine

DeOrr Kunz Jr. was 2 when he disappeared during a family camping trip near Leadore in July 2015.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has now released a poster showing what the boy would likely look like two years later, at age 4.

The poster featuring then-and-now images of the Idaho Falls boy was prominently featured on the center’s Facebook page and website Wednesday morning.

Las week, Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner announced plans to resume searching at Timber Creek Campground. The sheriff said he expected a new round of tips and possible sightings once the national center released its age-progressed image of the boy.

Although DeOrr’s parents, Vernal Kunz and Jessica Mitchell, have been named suspects in the child’s disappearance, Penner told EastIdahoNews.com last week he hasn’t ruled anything out.

