If you’re from Idaho, here’s the state your spouse is most likely to be from

There’s a lot to love about Idaho and, statistically speaking, that tends to include our romantic partners. But a recent Time analysis of marriage statistics found Idahoans who don’t shack up together are disproportionately likely to marry people from one state in particular.
If you guessed Utah, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
It’s not terribly surprising — Idahoans and Utahns share a lot in common, from politics to religion to recreational activities. Surely that makes for some solid unions?
In addition, Idaho and Utah are neighbors. Time’s analysis found that most “interstate marriages” occur regionally. For Idaho, that means Oregon, Washington and Montana are your next best bets for finding love, followed closely by Nevada and Wyoming, with California, Colorado, Arizona and the Dakotas trailing behind.
The analysis, which looked at 116 million interstate marriages, focused on marital rates compared to the national average. So, Time said, while there may be more total marriages between two states due to the size of their populations, proportional marriage rates may be higher between other states.
That level of attraction is part of what makes Idaho and Utah’s partnerships stand out. While many other “companion states’” marriage rates hover around 4 times the national average, the occurrence of marriages between Idahoans and Utahns is a whopping 15.3 times more common than the national average. Our state was beat out only by the infatuation between New Hampshire and Vermont — noteworthy because of how much larger our state is compared to the nestled New England territories.
So if you’ve been unlucky in love here in Idaho, never fear. Your soulmate could be just around the corner — or a few hours’ drive down the interstate.
