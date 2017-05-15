Three Idaho police officers -- one who died while on duty -- awarded Medal of Honor

Three police officers will receive the Idaho Medal of Honor on Wednesday “for performing with exceptional courage and bravery while protecting the public,” according to a press release by the attorney general’s office. One of the men died in the line of duty.
The awards go to Sgt. Kyle Moore and Chief Deputy Mike Barclay, both of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, and to Sgt. Greg Moore, formerly of the Coeur d’Alene Police Department. They will be honored on Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the second floor of the Idaho Capitol building.
“There is no higher honor bestowed upon law enforcement by the State of Idaho than the Medal of Honor,” said Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, chairman of the Medal of Honor Commission.
Sgt. Greg Moore was killed two years ago while investigating a series of car break-ins, according to the release. He had stopped a suspicious man and radioed information to dispatch before his radio fell silent. Residents heard gunshots and found the officer wounded in the street. He died hours later of his injuries.
The Elmore County officers are being honored for responding to an August 2016 incident on Interstate 84.
Early in the morning, Sgt. Kyle Moore and Barclay were searching for a suspect in a residential burglary and vehicle theft in Hammett that turned into a high-speed pursuit. The suspect, who family members later said was off mental health medication, abandoned his vehicle and pointed a gun at passing motorists in an attempt at carjacking before turning his gun on the officers. Moore and Barclay fired on the suspect, who later died.
