Idaho man accused of stealing from Coeur d’Alene Casino

A 19-year-old Idaho man embezzled more than $64,000 while working at the Coeur d’Alene Casino last year, a federal indictment says.
Colten N. Curley, 19, stole from $200 to $5,020 on each of 42 days from Aug. 7 through Nov. 18, according to a grand jury indictment. He faces 42 counts of theft by officers or employees of gaming establishments on Indian lands. Each count is punishable by up 20 years imprisonment and a $1 million fine.
Curley pleaded not guilty April 27. A trial has been set for June 19 in Coeur d’Alene before U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill.
The casino, in Worley, is operated by the Coeur d’Alene Tribe. A tribal spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
