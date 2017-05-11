School district fires transportation chief after bus crash that injured 12 Carey kids

CAREY — The Blaine County School District has fired its transportation director as a result of an investigation into an April 18 school bus crash that injured Carey Junior High students, the Twin Falls Times-News reports.
The investigation revealed “a failure to follow internal procedures and our code of ethics in supervising drivers,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said in a statement Wednesday night.
“We are taking corrective action to ensure this does not happen going forward,” she said in the statement. “The transportation director at the time of the accident is no longer employed by the district.”
The district is continuing to review its internal procedures, Holmes said. “We are re-emphasizing to our employees that compassion and concern for a fellow employee must never take precedence over our responsibilities for the safety of our students.”
A collision report from Idaho State Police says bus driver Richard Mecham, 67, of Carey was asleep, drowsy or fatigued, contributing to the crash. The report lists distraction as another contributing circumstance.
Charges against Mecham are pending, the report says.
On Wednesday, KBOI-TV, Channel 2 reported that the surveillance camera inside the bus was not working at the time of the crash.
A dozen of the 39 Carey Junior High students who were on the bus were hospitalized after it rolled west of Richfield on its way to a track meet in Gooding.
Police said Mecham was driving west on U.S. 26 when he drove off the right shoulder of the road, over-corrected and rolled the bus.
The ISP report shows there was severe damage to the bus, and the main points of impact were the top and windows.
